Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Discussed Joint Response to 'Russia Threats' With Blinken

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday that he had held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which they discussed the joint response to "threats coming from Russia.

"

"I held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We discussed a joint response to the threats coming from Russia. Along with security assistance, the US will provide Ukraine with increased economic support. Russia should have no doubts: Ukraine and its partners are ready for decisive steps to protect our country," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter page.