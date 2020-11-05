Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Elections in Donbas May Take Place on March 31, 2021

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday that elections in Donbas could be held on March 31, 2021 if a set of conditions are met.

Oleksiy Arestovych, information policy adviser to the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), previously said that delegation had developed a "plan of joint steps" - including the "withdrawal of illegal groups and mercenaries" from Donbas in early 2021 - which would allow holding local elections there on March 31.

"There is no symbolic meaning in this date - March 31. The plan is simply calculated algorithmically this way ... Of course, if we are striving for a settlement, then we must hold elections," Kuleba said at a briefing.

According to the minister, holding the elections in Donbas requires the fulfillment of a number of conditions, key among which is the assumption of Kiev's control over the border with the Russia.

The election must also be held in accordance with the Ukrainian constitution and under the supervision of the OSCE.

The local elections were held on October 25 across Ukraine, except for the eastern breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known collectively as Donbas. The Ukrainian parliament says elections may only be held there after local "armed groups" withdraw and give up control of the Russian-Ukrainian border. Earlier, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, said that the Verkhovna Rada's decision on elections contradicted the Minsk agreements.