Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Erdogan to Pay Visit to Kiev This Week

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to arrive in Kiev on an official visit to the country this week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, Erdogan said that Ankara wanted to organize a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and facilitate dialogue between the two. However, the Kremlin has said no such meeting was in the works as Kiev fails to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements and is instead importing weapons en masse.

"This week, we will be hosting the Turkish president in Ukraine," Kuleba said at a briefing.

The Ukrainian official went on to add that Kiev also expected visits from the prime ministers of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Poland within two weeks in addition to a whole host of international dignitaries.

"The Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, Poland and the Netherlands in Kiev at the same time. Foreign ministers are constantly arriving. My Greek colleague is already in Ukraine, my colleague from the Netherlands is almost on his way, same as my British colleague," Kuleba stated.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.