Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Intends to Discuss Crimean Issues With German Counterpart

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he intended to discuss Crimea with his German counterpart Heiko Maas during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the Ukrainian delegation, to include the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov and Defense Minister Andriy Taran, would pay a working visit to Berlin on June 2.

During the visit, Donbas settlement issues are to be raised.

"The main topic of tomorrow's talks is the situation in Donbas. But during a meeting with the German foreign minister, I also plan to raise issues of Crimea, of course, and the protection of Crimean prisoners," Kuleba said on ICTV.