Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Never Planned to Acquire 'Dirty Bomb'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Kiev does not and has never possessed so-called "dirty bombs" and has no plans to acquire them.

The head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, said earlier this month that Ukraine could continue to work on making a "dirty bomb," adding that Kiev's possible use of such a bomb would have serious consequences for the life and health of the entire population and ecosystems of Eastern Europe.

On Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had arrested five people who tried to take 1 kilogram (2.2 Pounds) of radioactive cesium-137 abroad to use it against Russia's interests during the special military operation.

The FSB added that the criminal group operated under the coordination of a Ukrainian citizen.

"I reiterate: Ukraine has never had, does not have, and has no plans to acquire 'dirty bombs,'" Kuleba tweeted.

The minister added that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had visited three nuclear facilities in Ukraine in late 2022 and found no evidence that Kiev was in fact attempting to develop a "dirty bomb."

In October 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry said that two Ukrainian organizations were producing a "dirty bomb," adding that its production was in the final stage. The Ukrainian side rejected the allegations, calling them both absurd and dangerous.

