UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Membership In EU, NATO 'Matter Of Time'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:26 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Membership in EU, NATO 'Matter of Time'

Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO is a question of not if but when, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said during the meeting with his Georgian counterpart, David Zalkaliani, in Romania

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO is a question of not if but when, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said during the meeting with his Georgian counterpart, David Zalkaliani, in Romania.

The two officials met on Friday during Kuleba's working visit to Romania. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, they have agreed to cooperate on the shared goal of joining the EU and NATO.

"The membership of Ukraine and Georgia in the European Union and NATO is only a matter of time," Kuleba said, as quoted by the ministry.

The ministers coordinated the upcoming high- and top-level contacts, specifically the visits of Zalkaliani and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to Ukraine, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's visit to Georgia.

Membership in the EU and NATO is something Ukraine has been eager to obtain over the past several years, building its foreign and domestic policies around it. Georgia has been after this goal for over a decade now.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine European Union Visit David Georgia Romania

Recent Stories

PAL organizes online international Naatiya Mushair ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in Sindh, infects 923 ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,080 new COVID-19 cases, 1,793 reco ..

15 minutes ago

Commissioner visits wheat procurement centres

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

4 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 result

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.