Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Minsk Yet To Approve Transfer Of Detained Russians

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:23 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Minsk Yet to Approve Transfer of Detained Russians

Kiev has not received an official permission from Minsk on the extradition of the Russians recently detained in Belarus, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Kiev has not received an official permission from Minsk on the extradition of the Russians recently detained in Belarus, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Belarusian counterpart Alecander Lukashenko on Wednesday discussed the potential extradition, according to the Ukrainian presidency.

"The two presidents had a constructive conversation, both sides gave relevant orders to the law enforcement. But we have not been officially notified about Belarus formally agreeing to transfer these people to Ukraine," Kuleba told a briefing.

