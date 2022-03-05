UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says NATO, Unlike EU, Cannot Do Anything For Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says NATO, Unlike EU, Cannot Do Anything for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that NATO, unlike the EU, could not solve anything for Ukraine, and will pay for this weakness.

"The Ukrainian people believed that NATO was a force, and the European Union was weak and indecisive.

The Ukrainian people saw that the opposite was true: that the European Union had character, had strength, applied unprecedented sanctions, and NATO could not do anything and everything is at the mercy of the allies, that is, at the level of bilateral relations. This is a weakness for which the alliance, unfortunately, will pay," Kuleba said on the air of Ukrainian tv channels.

