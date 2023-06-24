(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday commented on the situation around the mutiny of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin, saying that any problems in Russia correspond to Ukrainian interests.

"There is an uprising in Russia led by Prigozhin and his military 'Wagners.' Any problem behind enemy lines is in our interests. But it is very early to predict the consequences," Kuleba was quoted as saying by Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov backed Prigozhin, saying that he "often tells the truth" about the situation in the Russian army.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.