Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Ready To Meet With Ruusia's Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Ready to Meet With Ruusia's Lavrov

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he is ready to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the interest of restoring peace in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he is ready to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the interest of restoring peace in Ukraine.

"I'm ready to meet him (Foreign Minister Lavrov) if it stops the war," Kuleba said at a press conference in Brussels.

On Wednesday, Kuleba was invited to attend the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels.

The Russian special operation in Ukraine began on February 24. Since February 28, the sides held several rounds of peace talks at the level of envoys which have resulted in Ukraine agreeing to consider military neutrality and abandon the claim to NATO membership if other countries agree to provide it with security guarantees.

