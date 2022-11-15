UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Tougher Russia Sanctions Will Help EU Survive Winter

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Tougher energy sanctions against Russia and additional weapons supplies to Kiev, among other things, will help both the European Union and Ukraine survive the coming winter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"I will keep it short and just briefly run through ten most crucial points. These are steps I think we all need to do now to ensure that both Ukraine and the EU carry on through this war-time winter," Kuleba told the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

In addition to new sanctions against Moscow and weapons deliveries to Kiev, Kuleba's list of priority points included further macro-financial assistance to Kiev, aid in recovering Ukrainian energy system, continued wheat exports under the grain deal, Ukraine's path toward EU membership, condemnation of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, and the prevention of alleged media speculations about Kiev's unwillingness to negotiate with Moscow.

Moreover, the Ukrainian foreign minister also urged the European Union to recognize the Holodomor, a famine in Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s, as a genocide of the Ukrainian people, though Moscow has repeatedly declared the inadmissibility of "arrogating the nationwide, all-Soviet tragedy of the mass famine" only to the Ukrainians.

Western countries and their allies have been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill their gas reserves in time for the coming winter in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The West has responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

