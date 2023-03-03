UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says US's Blinken Informed Him Of His G20 Discussions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says US's Blinken Informed Him of His G20 Discussions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that he had held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who briefed him on his discussions at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.

"I spoke to Secretary of State Blinken who informed me on his discussions at G20," Kuleba said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Blinken gave details of a brief conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in India. In particular, he said that he had called on Russia to return to the implementation of the New START treaty, raised the issue of US citizen Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia on espionage charges, and urged Russia to stop the military operation in Ukraine and start a diplomatic dialogue.

Asked whose initiative prompted the conversation, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that during the conversation with Lavrov, Blinken had raised issues of concern to Washington, so the US would not apologize for the contact. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the encounter took place at Blinken's request.

