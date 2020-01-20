UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Will Meet Iran's Representative Later On Monday

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Monday at a briefing that he is planning to meet Iranian Minister of Road Construction and Urban Development Muhammad Islami regarding the Ukrainian Boeing 737's crash

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Monday at a briefing that he is planning to meet Iranian Minister of Road Construction and Urban Development Muhammad Islami regarding the Ukrainian Boeing 737's crash.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Islami will visit Kiev to deliver a letter from President Hassan Rouhani to his Ukranian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This minister is an authorized representative of the government of Iran. His task is to deliver Tehran's current official position. If it is ready from the Iranian side, we will hear it [Tehran's position] in 10-15 minutes," Prystaiko said, adding that Kiev insisted that Tehran would transfer crashed plane's black boxes to Ukraine.

Prystaiko was set to meet Islami after the briefing.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8. All 176 people on board were killed. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched airstrikes against US bases in neighboring Iraq. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted to accidentally shooting down the plane, having confused it with a hostile missile in anticipation of a retaliatory strike from the US.

