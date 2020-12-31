UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Zelenskyy's Visit To Washington Remains On Agenda

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:09 PM

The issues of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington and a reciprocal visit of the US president to Kiev remain on the agenda, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told TCH.ua news portal

Ukrainian Ambassador to Washington Volodymyr Yelchenko previously said that Zelenskyy could visit the United States before the local elections in Ukraine, which took place on October 25, but the visit did not take place.

"This issue is always on the agenda - both the visit of our president there and the visit of their [US] president here [to Ukraine] .

.. I am convinced that when President Zelenskyy meets with President [Joe] Biden, they will find a common ground. Biden will see that Zelenskyy is sincere about the issue of Ukraine's transformation. And I believe it will be a good relationship," Kuleba said.

The minister added that none of world leaders has so far received an invitation to attend Biden's inauguration, since the format of this event has not been determined yet.

