Ukrainian Foreign Minister Suggests Zelenskyy, Putin Could Meet at G20 Summit in Osaka

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said Sunday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet at the G20 Summit in Japan next week.

"There will be meetings in the Japanese city of Osaka, with Putin," he said in an interview with a Ukrainian television channel, 5 Kanal.

Klimkin said he was glad that Zelenskyy's first foreign trips after inauguration were to Brussels, Paris and Berlin earlier in June, where the president discussed the war in the country's east and Russia's plans to sell gas to Europe bypassing Ukraine.