Ukrainian Foreign Minister to Visit Denmark From January 26-27 - Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a visit to Denmark from January 26-27, during which he will meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and members of parliament, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

"Kuleba will visit Denmark from January 26-27. During the visit, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is scheduled to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, members of the Danish parliament and representatives of the business community and public organizations," the statement read.

Kuleba is also scheduled to meet with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, the statement said.

The sides are expected to discuss current issues with a focus on Ukraine and Denmark's joint effort to deter Russia through measures including diplomacy, tough economic sanctions, and deepening defense cooperation, according to the ministry.

Kuleba also plans to discuss cooperation in a wide range of areas including cybersecurity, joint energy and agriculture projects, transition to green energy and energy efficiency, the development of the Ukrainian fleet, interaction within international organizations, and key projects of the so-called Crimean platform.