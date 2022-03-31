Ukrainian Foreign Minister Urges India to Influence Russia to End Special Operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on India to use its influence on Russia to stop Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

"Ukraine has always been a reliable consumer of Indian products, mostly pharmaceutical exports, from India, but also one of the guarantors of India's food security. We always supplied you with sunflower oil, with grains and other products. So this is a mutually beneficial relationship, and we have a request to the government of India to take advantage of the level of relationship that it enjoys with Russia and convince President (Vladimir) Putin to stop this war," Kuleba said in an interview with NDTV.

Asked whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be a possible mediator between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, Kuleba said Kiev is ready to "welcome" these efforts "if Prime Minister Modi is willing to play that role."

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.