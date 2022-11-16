Ukrainian Foreign Minister Urges US to Show Tough Response to Missile Incident in Poland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday in which he called for a "tough and principled" response to the incident after missiles presumably fired from Ukraine conflict zone fell in Poland.

"A detailed conversation (took place) with Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the Russian missile terror ” about its scale, purpose and consequences. I emphasized that the response to what happened in Poland must be tough and principled. Grateful for the confirmation that the United States will redouble efforts to restore our energy system together with the G7 and the European Union," Kuleba said in a statement released by the Ukrainian foreign ministry.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information as to which country owned the missiles.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons. The ministry also said that the Polish media's emphasis on the fact that the missiles were Russian-made was a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.