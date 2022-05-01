Ukrainian Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State Discuss Arms Supplies, Financial Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed weapons supplies, financial support to Kiev and further anti-Russian sanctions during their telephone conversation on Sunday.

"Spoke with @SecBlinken. Grateful to the U.S. for keeping the promise to stand by Ukraine resolutely.

We discussed further sanctions on Russia, arms deliveries and financial support to Ukraine. I also called on the U.S. to provide maximum liberalization for Ukrainian exports," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia and increasing financial and military support of Ukraine.