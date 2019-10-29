UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko Announces Stаrt Of Troop Disengagement In Zolote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:32 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko Announces Stаrt of Troop Disengagement in Zolote

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Tuesday the process of troop disengagement had started in Zolote in Donbas and would soon begin in Petrivske

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Tuesday the process of troop disengagement had started in Zolote in Donbas and would soon begin in Petrivske.

At the Contact Group meeting in Minsk on October 1, the sides agreed to resume the process of separation of forces in the area of Petrivske and Zolote from October 7. The parties were to have started the troop pullout on October 9. The Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for three days confirmed their readiness to begin the process, but there was no response from the Ukrainian army.

"For example, in Zolote, the last shelling was on October 17, that is, more than 10 days ago. That is, we had 7 days [of ceasefire], we told the OSCE SMM that we are ready, gave them a day to prepare and are starting the disengagement. Petrivske will follow," Prystaiko told reporters in Mariupol.

He said the process had begun on Tuesday.

Prystaiko said he hoped the troop disengagement in Petrivske would start in 7-10 days opening the door for the Normandy format summit.

