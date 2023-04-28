Ukrainian Foreign Minister Welcomes Baltic, Nordic Counterparts in Odesa

UrduPoint.com

Foreign ministers from Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Finland visited Ukraine's port city of Odesa, Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said on social media on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Foreign ministers from Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Finland visited Ukraine's port city of Odesa, Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said on social media on Friday.

Kuleba thanked his counterparts for their support of initiatives to strengthen global food security and Black Sea transportation.

"I was glad to welcome in Odesa NB8 (Nordic-Baltic Eight) colleagues from Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Strong solidarity with Ukraine, continued support for our initiatives to strengthen economic flow in the Black Sea region and ensure global food security," Kuleba tweeted.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry also marked the ministers' visit to Ukraine.

"With colleagues from Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Sweden and Finland today in Odesa, expressing our unwavering solidarity with Ukraine. Support for Ukraine's initiatives to strengthen economic flow in the Black Sea Region and ensure global food security," the ministry said.

On Thursday, the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) foreign ministers' meeting took place in Chisinau.

The NB8 is an informal regional cooperation format, with the first meeting of the member states' foreign ministers held back in December 1990.

