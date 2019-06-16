(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin welcomed the appointment of Maia Sandu, a co-chair of the Moldovan pro-European ACUM bloc, for the post of Moldova's prime minister.

"By the way, I am very glad that Maia Sandu became the head of the government. I recall communication with her at the events of the European People's Party with pleasure," Klimkin wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Constitutional Court of Moldova said it reconsidered and canceled some of its previous decisions, including on dissolution of the parliament and holding snap elections.

The political crisis started in Moldova after February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority of votes. Last week, the Socialist Party announced forming a parliamentary coalition with the ACUM bloc, paving way for a new Moldovan government after a three-month hiatus.

Sandu was elected prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate, because under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has 3 months to form the government, which means that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline. The Court ordered to temporarily deprive country's President Igor Dodon of presidential powers in favor of Prime Minister Pavel Filip from the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The DPM government of Filip resigned on Friday, opening the way for the installation of the new cabinet formed by the coalition between the Socialist party and the ACUM bloc.