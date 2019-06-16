UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Welcomes Maia Sandu's Ascent To Head Moldovan Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Welcomes Maia Sandu's Ascent to Head Moldovan Gov't

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin welcomed the appointment of Maia Sandu, a co-chair of the Moldovan pro-European ACUM bloc, for the post of Moldova's prime minister.

"By the way, I am very glad that Maia Sandu became the head of the government. I recall communication with her at the events of the European People's Party with pleasure," Klimkin wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Constitutional Court of Moldova said it reconsidered and canceled some of its previous decisions, including on dissolution of the parliament and holding snap elections.

The political crisis started in Moldova after February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority of votes. Last week, the Socialist Party announced forming a parliamentary coalition with the ACUM bloc, paving way for a new Moldovan government after a three-month hiatus.

Sandu was elected prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate, because under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has 3 months to form the government, which means that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline. The Court ordered to temporarily deprive country's President Igor Dodon of presidential powers in favor of Prime Minister Pavel Filip from the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The DPM government of Filip resigned on Friday, opening the way for the installation of the new cabinet formed by the coalition between the Socialist party and the ACUM bloc.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Facebook Moldova February Post From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

36 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

51 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.