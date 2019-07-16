UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Accuses Hungary Of Meddling In Kiev's Affairs Ahead Of Election

Tue 16th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Accuses Hungary of Meddling in Kiev's Affairs Ahead of Election

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Hungarian authorities of interfering in Kiev's domestic affairs and called on Hungarian officials to refrain from further visits to Transcarpathia until the Ukrainian parliamentary election is held.

"At the meeting with Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine Istvan Ijgyarto in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine [deputy minister] Yegor Bozhok expressed concern about the latest actions of the Hungarian authorities, which have clear signs of interference in Ukraine's domestic political life," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry clarified that it was concerned about visits of Hungarian officials to Ukraine's western Zakarpattia Region and public statements by Hungarians in support of some candidates for seats in the Ukrainian parliament.

According to the ministry, earlier in the day, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office, Gergely Gulyas, made an informal visit to the region's Uzhhorod district using his diplomatic passport, ignoring Kiev's previous recommendations.

"We consider such actions of the Hungarian side as violation of the diplomatic canons and the spirit of good-neighborliness. The Ukrainian side reserves the right to take steps to prevent Hungary's interference in Ukraine's internal affairs," it stressed.

Ukrainian-Hungarian relations deteriorated over Kiev's 2017 education law, which restricted national minority children's right to study in their native languages. In September, tensions escalated further over reports that the Ukrainian consulate in Berehove, a city located in Zakarpattia region near the Hungarian border, issued Hungarian passports for Ukrainian citizens. This was done in spite of the fact that Ukraine does not recognize dual citizenship. The move prompted Kiev to expel the Hungarian consul from the country, and Hungary responded in kind.

