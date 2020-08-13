UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Calls On Citizens Not To Visit Belarus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens Not to Visit Belarus

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recommended on Thursday Ukrainian citizens to abstain from visiting Belarus, which is now engulfed in anti-government protests, until the situation normalizes there.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issues a new recommendation for Ukrainian citizens: to abstain from visiting the Republic of Belarus until the situation stabilizes in the country and until we make any further announcement," Kuleba said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Belarus From

Recent Stories

Nation to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow

38 seconds ago

Shafqat Amanat Ali releases new song “Zindagi he ..

15 minutes ago

Sudan on the right path: Gargash

18 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

45 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

48 minutes ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.