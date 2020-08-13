Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Calls On Citizens Not To Visit Belarus
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recommended on Thursday Ukrainian citizens to abstain from visiting Belarus, which is now engulfed in anti-government protests, until the situation normalizes there.
"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issues a new recommendation for Ukrainian citizens: to abstain from visiting the Republic of Belarus until the situation stabilizes in the country and until we make any further announcement," Kuleba said at a briefing.