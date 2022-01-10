UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Condemns Violence In Kazakhstan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 10, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Condemns Violence in Kazakhstan

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the violence that has occurred in Kazakhstan and expressed condolences over the death of Kazakh nationals during recent riots.

"The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine is closely following the development of the situation in Kazakhstan.

We condemn the violence that broke out in a number of Kazakh cities and led to numerous victims. We express our condolences in connection with the death of Kazakh citizens, with whom Ukrainians have long-term ties of friendship and mutual respect," the ministry said in a statement.

