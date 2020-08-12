UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Confirms Detention Of 2 Ukrainian Volunteers In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Confirms Detention of 2 Ukrainian Volunteers in Minsk

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed the detention of two Ukrainian volunteers, Konstantin Reutskiy and Yevgeny Vasilyev, in Minsk, the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus is establishing the place and conditions for keeping citizens, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On August 12, at approximately 17:00 [14:00 GMT], two citizens of Ukraine, Konstantin Reutskiy and Yevgeny Vasilyev, were detained in Minsk. The Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus is taking measures to establish the place and conditions of their detention. Detailed information will be provided in due time," the ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier, the Belarusian Association of Journalists reported that two Ukrainian journalists, Reutskiy and Vasilyev, had been detained in Minsk. Later, internet publication hromadske reported that the detainees were volunteers of Vostok SOS charity.

More Stories From World

