Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Confirms One National Captured By Pirates Off Cameroon's Shore

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:22 PM

A Ukrainian citizen was among the crew members of the vessel recently captured by pirates off the Cameroon coast, Vasyl Kyrylych, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Department of Consular Support, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) A Ukrainian citizen was among the crew members of the vessel recently captured by pirates off the Cameroon coast, Vasyl Kyrylych, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Department of Consular Support, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Marmalaita, a general cargo vessel belonging to German MarConsult Schiffahrt company and sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Douala port. Media reported nine Chinese nationals and eight Ukrainians kidnapped.

Beijing, however, denied that no Chinese citizens were among the hostages. The Russian Foreign Ministry said three Russian nationals were among those kidnapped in the attack.

"The consular service is taking a set of measures in cooperation with the interested parties to release a Ukrainian sailor, captured by the pirates," Kyrylych said, as cited by the Unian news agency.

No demands have been made by the abductors so far, a source in the employing company told Sputnik.

