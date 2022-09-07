Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Demands Hungary Change Geography Textbook Over Crimea

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Ukraine demanded that Hungary change one of its geography textbooks for the eighth grade due to what Kiev considered to be incorrect representation of Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said Wednesday.

"Yesterday, Ukrainian diplomats had a meeting at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, during which they stressed that presenting unreliable and distorted facts about Ukraine is unacceptable. We demand that the false information in the textbook is corrected as soon as possible," Nikolenko said on social media.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that a geography textbook was published in Hungary, where, in particular, the Carpathian Mountains were referred to as the only high mountains in Ukraine, at the foot of which historical Hungarian cities line up. The media stated that this suggests that Ukraine is deprived of sovereignty over the Crimean mountains.

In addition, the textbook has a drawing in which the Ukrainian flag is torn by a Russian bear and people wearing the symbols of the United States and the European Union. Under the picture there is an inscription saying "Who should Ukraine belong to?"

Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014, after a referendum determined that over 96% of the peninsula's voters were in favor of the reunification. In spite of the vote, Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea made the decision to reunify with Russia through a democratic process in line with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial affiliation is "historically closed."