UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Demands Hungary Change Geography Textbook Over Crimea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Demands Hungary Change Geography Textbook Over Crimea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Ukraine demanded that Hungary change one of its geography textbooks for the eighth grade due to what Kiev considered to be incorrect representation of Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said Wednesday.

"Yesterday, Ukrainian diplomats had a meeting at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, during which they stressed that presenting unreliable and distorted facts about Ukraine is unacceptable. We demand that the false information in the textbook is corrected as soon as possible," Nikolenko said on social media.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that a geography textbook was published in Hungary, where, in particular, the Carpathian Mountains were referred to as the only high mountains in Ukraine, at the foot of which historical Hungarian cities line up. The media stated that this suggests that Ukraine is deprived of sovereignty over the Crimean mountains.

In addition, the textbook has a drawing in which the Ukrainian flag is torn by a Russian bear and people wearing the symbols of the United States and the European Union. Under the picture there is an inscription saying "Who should Ukraine belong to?"

Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014, after a referendum determined that over 96% of the peninsula's voters were in favor of the reunification. In spite of the vote, Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea made the decision to reunify with Russia through a democratic process in line with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial affiliation is "historically closed."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote Social Media European Union Vladimir Putin Kiev United States Hungary Media

Recent Stories

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

28 minutes ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

1 hour ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.