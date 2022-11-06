Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Denies Putting German Lawmaker on 'Terrorist List'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied the statement of the chairman of the parliamentary group of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the Bundestag, Rolf Muetzenich, that he was included in the terrorist list by Kiev, the ministry's spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

On Saturday, at the SPD debate convention in Berlin, Muetzenich accused the Ukrainian government of putting him on the "list of terrorists" for his support for ceasefire in Ukraine and calls for diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, according to German broadcaster ZDF.

"The Ukrainian government does not keep a list of terrorists. As far as I know, there are no legal proceedings against Rolf Muetzenich in Ukraine. All statements of the German politician about alleged prosecution by Ukrainian authorities are untrue," Nikolenko wrote on social media.

During his speech, Muetzenich reiterated his stance on the necessity of diplomatic efforts, saying that all conflicts were eventually ended "not on the battlefield."