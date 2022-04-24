UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Disappointed With Vienna's Stand On EU-Kiev Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Disappointed With Vienna's Stand on EU-Kiev Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is disappointed with the statement of Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg regarding Kiev's cooperation cooperation with Brussels and EU membership chances, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Schallenberg told reporters that Kiev and Brussels need a new model of cooperation, which would not imply full membership of Ukraine in the European Union.

"We are disappointed by the statements of the Austrian Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs about the European future of Ukraine. We consider them strategically short-sighted and not in the interests of a united Europe. Such statements also ignore the fact that the majority of the population of the EU founding countries supports Ukraine's membership," Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement published on the ministry website.

Nikolenko recalled Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's words that the Ukrainian people are paying too high a price for the mistakes of many European governments, that is why Ukraine has every reason to demand objective recognition of its merits and strategic role for the EU.

"Thanks to the indestructible will and courage of the president of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, Europe today can live in peace. Without exaggeration, our state has become an outpost of protection of EU security, European freedom and European values," the spokesman added.

Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, shortly after Russia launched its military operation. On April 18, Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed Ukraine's questionnaire for obtaining the EU candidate status to EU Ambassador in Ukraine Matti Maasikas. Ukraine's application was followed by Georgia and Moldova, which decided to fast-track submission of their applications and similarly received the EU questionnaire in mid-April.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Brussels Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Price Georgia Moldova February April Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

22 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

22 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

22 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.