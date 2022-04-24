MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is disappointed with the statement of Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg regarding Kiev's cooperation cooperation with Brussels and EU membership chances, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Schallenberg told reporters that Kiev and Brussels need a new model of cooperation, which would not imply full membership of Ukraine in the European Union.

"We are disappointed by the statements of the Austrian Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs about the European future of Ukraine. We consider them strategically short-sighted and not in the interests of a united Europe. Such statements also ignore the fact that the majority of the population of the EU founding countries supports Ukraine's membership," Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement published on the ministry website.

Nikolenko recalled Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's words that the Ukrainian people are paying too high a price for the mistakes of many European governments, that is why Ukraine has every reason to demand objective recognition of its merits and strategic role for the EU.

"Thanks to the indestructible will and courage of the president of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, Europe today can live in peace. Without exaggeration, our state has become an outpost of protection of EU security, European freedom and European values," the spokesman added.

Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, shortly after Russia launched its military operation. On April 18, Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed Ukraine's questionnaire for obtaining the EU candidate status to EU Ambassador in Ukraine Matti Maasikas. Ukraine's application was followed by Georgia and Moldova, which decided to fast-track submission of their applications and similarly received the EU questionnaire in mid-April.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.