Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Explains Orban's Statement About Peace By His Shortsightedness

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's statements about peace in Ukraine demonstrate his own political shortsightedness, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Orban, in an interview with the Magyar Nemzet newspaper, said that peace in Ukraine would come when the United States wants it.

"The danger (of a protracted conflict) remains. At the same time, Ukraine can only fight as long as the United States supports it with money and weapons.

If the Americans want peace, there will be peace," Orban said then.

"The Hungarian Prime Minister's statements demonstrate a pathological disregard for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that opposes Russian aggression, as well as his own political shortsightedness. After all, the defeat of Ukraine in the war, which Viktor Orban indirectly calls for, would lead to a direct threat of Russian aggression to Hungary and Hungarians," the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

