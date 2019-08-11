(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed protest over the recent visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Crimea.

Putin paid a visit to the peninsula on Saturday. In the city of Sevastopol, he rode a legendary Ural motorcycle with Night Wolves bikers at the Shadow of Babylon international bike show.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expresses its strong protest in connection with the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol - on August 10, 2019," the statement, released on the ministry's website, said.

Crimea held a referendum in March 2014 following a change of power in Kiev which the peninsula viewed as a coup. Almost 97 percent of those who voted in a regional referendum chose to join Russia.

The results of the vote and Crimea's subsequent reunification with Russia are viewed by Ukraine and the West as illegitimate. Moscow, however, insists that the Crimean vote was administered in accordance with the international law.