Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Invites US to Invest in Hydrogen Production

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) During a telephone conversation with the co-chair of the US Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba invited the American side to invest in the production of hydrogen on Ukrainian territory and the creation of infrastructure for its transportation to Europe, the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

According to the press service, the telephone conversation took place as Kuleba intensifies contacts with US Congressional representatives in order to counter what they see as common threats to Kiev and Washington as well as discuss priorities for the development of strategic partnership .

"A separate topic of conversation was the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the US in the field of renewable energy sources ... He [Kuleba] invited the American side to invest in the production of hydrogen in Ukraine and the creation of infrastructure for its transportation to Europe," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that their country can meet the European market demand for green energy sources, becoming the largest supplier of hydrogen.

As the press service notes, the congresswoman assured Kuleba that the support group for Ukraine is ready, together with other members of the House of Representatives and the US Senate, to make efforts to "deter the Russian Federation from further aggressive actions against the Ukrainian state."

Moscow's relationship with Ukraine and the West deteriorated in 2014 after a power change in Kiev. In April 2014, Ukraine launched a military operation against self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in its eastern region of Donbas after they refused to recognize the new government due to legitimacy concerns, while Crimea voted in a referendum to rejoin Russia.