MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Kiev follows with interest Brazil's efforts to find a solution to end the conflict in Ukraine, but the Brazilian position does not correlate with the real state of affairs, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday.

Last week, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine, not encourage the conflict. In addition, Lula da Silva suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"Ukraine follows with interest the efforts of Brazil's president to find a solution to end the war.

At the same time, the approach that puts the victim and the aggressor on the same scales and accuses the countries that help Ukraine to defend itself of encouraging war does not correspond to the real state of affairs," Nikolenko wrote on his social media.

He also invited the Brazilian president to visit Ukraine.

In late February, Lula urged the countries not involved in the conflict to take responsibility to promote peace talks and to give Russia "minimum conditions" to stop the conflict.