Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Says IAEA Mission to ZNPP Will Arrive in Kiev on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that a group of IAEA experts headed by the organization's director general, Rafael Grossi, who are going on a mission to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, would arrive in Kiev later in the day.

Earlier on Monday, Grossi said that the mission of the organization is already heading to the ZNPP and will arrive at the site this week. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told Sputnik that the mission had departed in the morning and included about a dozen employees of the IAEA secretariat dealing with safeguards and nuclear safety.

They are accompanied by a large team of UN staff dealing with logistics and security issues.

"At the invitation of the government of Ukraine, the IAEA formed a mission to visit the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The mission includes 14 international experts and is headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The delegation of international nuclear scientists has already left Vienna and should arrive in Kyiv today. The mission is expected to begin its work at the ZNPP in the coming days," the ministry said.