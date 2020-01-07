UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Comments On Merkel's Upcoming Visit To Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Kiev hopes that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's scheduled visit to Russia on Saturday will encourage Moscow to fulfill the obligations in the context of agreements reached at the latest Normandy Four summit, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko said.

"We believe that the Chancellor's visit to Moscow will become important in the context of prompting Russia to fulfill its obligations in accordance with the agreements reached in Paris [at the Normandy Four summit]," Zelenko said on Monday, as quoted by Ukraine's UNN news agency.

The Kremlin announced earlier on Monday that Merkel would pay a visit to Russia at President Vladimir Putin's invitation to discuss a wide range of international matters.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The talks bring together the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. In early December, the Normandy Four summit adopted the joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees and the implementation of a ceasefire, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

