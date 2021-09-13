Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Works on Transfer of Russian Citizen Detained in Prague

The detention of Russian citizen Aleksandr Franchetti in Prague was a result of joint actions of Ukrainian and Czech law enforcement officers, and Kiev is working on the transfer of the detainee to Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The detention of Russian citizen Aleksandr Franchetti in Prague was a result of joint actions of Ukrainian and Czech law enforcement officers, and Kiev is working on the transfer of the detainee to Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

On Sunday, the spokesman for the Czech police presidium, Ondrej Moravcik, said that Franchetti was detained in Prague on the international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine.

"The detention was the result of concerted actions of Ukrainian and Czech law enforcement officers to bring Aleksandr Franchetti to justice for committing a number of crimes against our state, in particular, participation in the Russian occupation of Crimea. The Ukrainian side is currently working on the completion of the necessary procedures in order to transfer Alexander Franchetti to justice in Ukraine," Nikolenko said, as quoted by the RBC Ukraine news agency.