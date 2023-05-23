Ukrainian Formations in Belgorod Region Blocked, Defeated - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Ukrainian nationalist formations that infiltrated Russia's Belgorod region have been blocked and defeated, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Kiev regime, having suffered a defeat in the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), proceeded to carry out terrorist actions against the civilian population. On May 22, after intensive artillery shelling of ... a number of civilian facilities in ... the Belgorod region, a unit of the Ukrainian nationalist formation invaded Russia's territory. In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and defeated by air strikes, artillery fire and the active actions of the units covering the state border of the Western Military District," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 70 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored fighting vehicles and five pickups were destroyed as a result of the counter-terrorist operation, the ministry said, adding that the rest were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely eliminated.