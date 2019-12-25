UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian, French, German Parliamentarians To Discuss Donbas Soon - Ukrainian Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Ukrainian parliamentarians are expected to meet with their colleagues from France and Germany in the coming month or so to discuss the situation in Donbas, Viktor Medvedchuk, a lawmaker and the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform ” For Life party, said on Tuesday.

"The meetings that we have scheduled in Germany with representatives of Germany and France will take place in the coming month or a month and a half. Then, I think, we will meet all together ... to discuss and propose concrete, real ways to achieve the main goal ” to make a peaceful settlement and the cessation of hostilities [in Donbas] a reality, and that the Minsk agreements, which are approved by a resolution of the UN Security Council, come into force and we forget about this crisis and its grave consequences .

.. ," Medvedchuk told reporters after a meeting with the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin.

Earlier this month, the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine met in Paris in the Normandy format after a three-year hiatus to discuss the settlement of the Donbas crisis. The summit adopted the joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

