Ukrainian General Says Kiev Has Received US Cluster Munitions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Ukrainian military has received cluster munitions from the United States but has not used them yet, commander of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi told CNN.

"We just got them, we haven't used them yet, but they can radically change (the battlefield)," Tarnavskyi said.

Senior leadership will determine where to use those cluster munitions, he added, calling it a "very powerful weapon."

Tarnavskyi pointed out the restrictions on the use of such weapons in heavily populated areas.

"The Russians think that we will use it on all areas of the front. This is very wrong. But they are very worried," he said.

Last week, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that included cluster munitions. The move was widely criticized by human rights activists and opposed by some US lawmakers.

The Russian military will be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces if the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned on Tuesday.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.

