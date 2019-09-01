UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian, Georgian Presidents Discuss Economic Cooperation, Agree On Mutual Visits

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Sunday with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili in Warsaw, and the sides discussed trade and economic cooperation and agreed on mutual visits, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy arrived in Poland for a two-day visit, in particular, in order to take part in memorial events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

"The sides praised the political dialogue between the two countries. During the meeting, they discussed trade and economic cooperation and coordination of cooperation in the framework of collaboration with European institutions. The sides paid special attention to security and defense issues," the statement said.

The two presidents also agreed on mutual visits in the near future.

