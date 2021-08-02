UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Gets Jail Term In Russia For Trying To Smuggle Missile System Homing Heads - FSB

A Ukrainian citizen who tried to smuggle homing heads of an anti-aircrfat missile system from Russia to his country was sentenced to three years and four months in prison in Russia's Mari El Republic, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday

The FSB managed to prevent the smuggling.

"In line with a ... city court ruling ...

the Ukrainian citizen was found guilty of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 1 of Article 226.1 of the Russian criminal code (preparation for smuggling of equipment that can be used to create weapons and military equipment) and sentenced to three years and four months in a general regime prison," the FSB said in a statement.

During preliminary investigation, documents confirming the convict's involvement in activities of the Security Service of Ukraine were seized.

