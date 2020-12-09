UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Government Announces New Coronavirus Lockdown From January 8-24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Ukrainian government at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday introduced enhanced quarantine measures due to the coronavirus from January 8 to 24, and also extended the national quarantine and the emergency situation in the country, which was previously in force until the end of this year, through February 28, 2021.

During the period of strict quarantine restrictions, schools and universities will be closed, while the work of kindergartens is allowed. Mass events, markets and entertainment venues are completely banned, cultural institutions will be closed.

Shopping and entertainment centers, except those wishing to buy essential goods, are prohibited from receiving visitors.

Essential goods include food, medicines, hygiene products, communications, veterinary drugs and animal food, as well as fuel. The work of cafes, bars and restaurants is allowed only in takeaway mode. At the same time, the work of restaurants in hotels is limited.

The Ukrainian government previously introduced a nationwide quarantine since March 12 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and since May 11, it has decided to ease a number of restrictive measures. The quarantine was later extended until the end of this year.

