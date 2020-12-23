UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Government Approves Development Program For Conflict-Torn Donbas Through 2030

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Ukrainian Government Approves Development Program for Conflict-Torn Donbas Through 2030

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Ukrainian government on Wednesday approved a plan for the economic development of the eastern region of Donbas through 2030.

Under the new program, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, parts of which has been locked in conflict with the Federal government since 2014, will have new investment protection tools, which will be achieved, in part, by opening branches of international arbitration services and expanding their authority to the area. The investments will also be ensured against political and military risks.

The program expects to decrease red tape, create investment funds, review taxes for business.

The concept envisages transformation of the coal mining industry, which has historically been strong in the area, and reorganizing mines.

The plan will be implemented in two stages ” first, in the areas within the region that Kiev is controlling, then throughout the region as the remaining areas reintegrate.

The cabinet meeting was streamed on YouTube.

