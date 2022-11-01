UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Ukrainian Government Dismisses CEO of State Energy Company Naftogaz - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The Ukrainian government on Tuesday fired the head of state energy company Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said.

"The Cabinet fired the head of Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko," Goncharenko said on Telegram.

The Cabinet voted unanimously for the dismissal, indicating that the decision was taken based on "political will," rather than negative performance results, the politician said, adding that Oleksiy Chernyshov, the current minister of territorial development, will be the new head of Naftogaz.

Vitrenko was appointed as head Naftogaz in April 2021 to replace Andriy Kobolyev, who was dismissed from the post. Prior to that, Vitrenko served as Ukraine's minister of energy.

