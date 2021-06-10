Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk Agreements - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the dialogue between Kiev and Donbas was not his "whim," as relevant agreements were signed, which the Ukrainian government is reluctant to implement now

"As for Donbas and the current Kiev authorities, this is not my whim that the Kiev authorities should negotiate with people from Donbas. This is what the Minsk agreements, signed by the unrecognized Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, say," the president told the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin tv program.

"Moreover, then-Ukrainian President Petro [Poroshenko] insisted that the heads of these two republics should sign the document .

.. By the way, Donbas representatives did not want to do it, we had to put much effort, and we convinced them that this should be done. And now the Kiev authorities do not want to negotiate," Putin added.

The Russian president recalled that ex-leader of the Donetsk People's Republic, Alexander Zakharchenko, was killed three years ago.

"And no one actually raises the issue. Of course, this means that the current Kiev authorities just have no desire to implement the Minsk agreements," Putin concluded.