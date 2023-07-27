Open Menu

Ukrainian Gov't Allows Its Athletes To Compete With Russians, Belarusians - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports lifted on Wednesday the ban on the participation of Ukrainian athletes in international competitions along with athletes from Russia and Belarus, who compete under a neutral flag.

In the spring, the ministry banned Ukrainian athletes from participating in those competitions, in which athletes from Russia and Belarus take part. In July, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Huttsait said that the issue of lifting restrictions was being discussed.

The new decree, however, prohibits sending Ukrainian national teams to those tournaments where Russians and Belarusians participate under their national flags or express their national identity through public actions or statements.

On March 28, the International Olympic Committee's Executive board (EB) recommended allowing Russian athletes who have not supported the Russian military operation in Ukraine to participate in competitions as neutral athletes. The EB also offered to ban participation of athletes or sports teams directly or indirectly connected to the Russian military or law enforcement forces.

