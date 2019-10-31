UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Gov't Forces, Militias Must Start Pullback In Petrivske On November 4- President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Ukrainian government forces and east Ukrainian militias must begin pulling back near the village of Petrivske on November 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

When asked how realistic it was to hold a Normandy four summit, Zelenskyy mentioned several conditions for that, including the agreement on Steinmeier formula, which sets out the road map for the east of Ukraine, and the pullback of the government forces and regional militias in the area.

"And we, on our part, began our disengagement in Katerynivka. And if everything is safe in Petrivske throughout the week, then on November 4, I think, we must start the disengagement in Petrivske. So I don't think that there is any possibility that this meeting should not take place if all these participants actually agree with that," Zelenskyy told reporters at a joint press conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

