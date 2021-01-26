UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Gov't Prepares Contracts For 30 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Ukrainian Gov't Prepares Contracts for 30 Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the government had prepared contracts for the supply of 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the country this year, which would allow everyone who wishes to be vaccinated to do so.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday the country would soon receive the first 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

"The vaccine will be enough for everyone this year. As of today, we have already signed... contracts for more than 30 million vaccines," Shmyhal said on ICTV. 

