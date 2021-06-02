Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has allocated additional 1.4 billion hryvnia (around 51 million U.S. dollars) to support private entrepreneurs and employees suffering from quarantine restrictions during the pandemic, local media reported on Tuesday

KIEV (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has allocated additional 1.4 billion hryvnia (around 51 million U.S. Dollars) to support private entrepreneurs and employees suffering from quarantine restrictions during the pandemic, local media reported on Tuesday.

The decision to provide more financial support to business was made by the parliament on March 30.

According to the bill approved by the parliament, entrepreneurs and employees who have suffered from the quarantine restrictions during the pandemic can receive additional one-time financial aid valued at 8,000 hryvnias (292 dollars).

In December 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law supporting citizens and entrepreneurs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with one-time financial aid worth 8,000 hryvnia.