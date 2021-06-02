UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Gov't To Provide More Financial Aid To Private Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:09 PM

Ukrainian gov't to provide more financial aid to private sector

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has allocated additional 1.4 billion hryvnia (around 51 million U.S. dollars) to support private entrepreneurs and employees suffering from quarantine restrictions during the pandemic, local media reported on Tuesday

KIEV (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has allocated additional 1.4 billion hryvnia (around 51 million U.S. Dollars) to support private entrepreneurs and employees suffering from quarantine restrictions during the pandemic, local media reported on Tuesday.

The decision to provide more financial support to business was made by the parliament on March 30.

According to the bill approved by the parliament, entrepreneurs and employees who have suffered from the quarantine restrictions during the pandemic can receive additional one-time financial aid valued at 8,000 hryvnias (292 dollars).

In December 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law supporting citizens and entrepreneurs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with one-time financial aid worth 8,000 hryvnia.

Related Topics

Business Parliament March December 2020 Media From Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

11 minutes ago

Germany supports Libyan COVID-19 vaccination drive ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Pledges to Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses for C ..

2 minutes ago

Brazilian Opposition Calls for Demonstrations Agai ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Has Limited Naval Presence in Sudan - Envoy

5 minutes ago

German Climate Activists Request Federal Regulator ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.